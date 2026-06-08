Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from June 8-13, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

SOCCER FIELD DUBAI-STYLE CHEESECAKE (NEW)

A decadent chocolate cheesecake nestled on a chocolate graham crust, topped with crispy Kataifi and pistachio filling, a drizzle of pistachio cream, a dollop of whipped cream, and a soccer ball topper.

TANGY MANGO COOKIE FT. TAJÍN® (NEW)

A sweet mango sugar cookie rolled in a Tajín® sugar crust, topped with a marbled swirl of mango and Tajín® whipped frosting, and pooled with a mango sauce with Tajín®.

BLUE RASPBERRY SPORTS DRINK COOKIE (NEW)

A rich chocolate cookies & cream cookie topped with a swirl of tangy blue raspberry cream cheese frosting in deep and icy blue.

BROWNIE SUNDAE COOKIE

A rich brownie cookie paired with fluffy vanilla mousse, gooey hot fudge, rainbow sprinkles, and a cherry on top.

NANAIMO BAR COOKIE

A chocolate cookie rolled in a toasted graham and coconut crust, topped with a silky vanilla custard swirl, and finished with a rich chocolate ganache.

ULTIMATE PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

A peanut butter cookie stuffed with peanut butter and topped with a drizzle of melted peanut butter.

DOT CAKE COOKIE (NEW)

A cakey vanilla sugar cookie swirled with vanilla cream cheese frosting and fully dipped in rainbow dot sprinkles for a satisfying crunch—our take on the viral trend!

CLASSICS MENU

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

A classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A classic chocolate cookie packed with gooey semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

A classic warm brown sugar cookie loaded with melty milk chocolate chips and rich semi-sweet chocolate chunks.

S’MORES COOKIE

A classic graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.

THINS:

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE THINS

Two thin vanilla sugar cookies with chewy centers and caramelized edges, rolled in a sparkling cinnamon sugar coating.

Source: Crumbl

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