6/7/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Overcast with High of 79 and Current Temp of 74, Low Tonight 73 with Chance of Rain

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…From 6 AM CDT Monday through Monday evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – A swath of heavy rainfall is expected to set up across Middle TN Monday. Confidence is low on exact placing, but confidence is high that atmospheric conditions will be favorable for heavy rainfall. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas from June 8, 2026, at 11:00 AM until June 9, 2026, at 1:00 AM.

Currently in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 73.8°F with a light wind from the northeast at 5 mph. Conditions remain overcast with no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 79.3°F with a low of 66.9°F. There was a 66% chance of precipitation, but no measurable rain fell during the day, though light drizzle was reported. Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 72.5°F, with a slight increase in wind up to 7.8 mph and a reduced precipitation chance of 17%.

The ongoing Moderate Flood Watch indicates that flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible in the region, affecting multiple counties including Rutherford. Residents should remain vigilant and monitor further updates regarding this weather advisory.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 67°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 66% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: light Monday 84°F 71°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 87°F 72°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 89°F 69°F Drizzle: light Thursday 88°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 87°F 70°F Drizzle: light Saturday 86°F 71°F Drizzle: light

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