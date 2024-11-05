5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 5

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for October 29 to November 5, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Business NameScoreAddressTypeDate
CoreLife Eatery722330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Complaint10/31/2024
No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill761144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine10/31/2024
Golden Lanzhou Bowls772053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine10/29/2024
Mike's Place84101 Kash Ct C La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine10/31/2024
Los Barriles872395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Complaint10/29/2024
Churrasco Don Juan87599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste. 106 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/29/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

