5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 5

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for October 29 to November 5, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Name Score Address Type Date CoreLife Eatery 72 2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Complaint 10/31/2024 No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill 76 1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 Golden Lanzhou Bowls 77 2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 10/29/2024 Mike's Place 84 101 Kash Ct C La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 Los Barriles 87 2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Complaint 10/29/2024 Churrasco Don Juan 87 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste. 106 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/29/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

