5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 5

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for October 29 to November 5, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|CoreLife Eatery
|72
|2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Complaint
|10/31/2024
|No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill
|76
|1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|Golden Lanzhou Bowls
|77
|2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2024
|Mike's Place
|84
|101 Kash Ct C La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|Los Barriles
|87
|2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Complaint
|10/29/2024
|Churrasco Don Juan
|87
|599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste. 106 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
