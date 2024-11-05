Taziki’s Offers Free Gyros on Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café will donate $1 from every gyro sold to the Wounded Warrior Project, which provides vital programs in mental health, career counseling and long-term rehabilitation for veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan.

In addition, Taziki’s will honor the dedication and sacrifice of veterans across the country with its “Gyros for Our Heroes” program. On Nov. 11, 2024, veterans can enjoy a complimentary Grilled Chicken Gyro meal*, which includes chips and a choice of a delectable side — like made-from-scratch cucumber tomato salad, roasted new potatoes, basmati rice, a fresh fruit cup or pasta salad — when they dine in at participating locations.

“Veteran’s Day provides an opportunity to consider how we can best care for those who have served us,” said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki’s. “It’s our pleasure to honor veterans with one of our most popular menu items while partnering with the Wounded Warrior Project to help provide them with vital support and resources. By coming together as a community, we can help make a meaningful impact.”

The need for support is significant. According to WWP’s Annual Warrior Survey, 76% of veterans report a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with 50% also facing co-occuring mental health conditions like anxiety or depression. Additionally, 76% of veterans suffer from regular pain and 80% report sleep issues. Financially, three in five veterans struggle to make ends meet, with mental health struggles often hindering their employment prospects.

To learn more about Wounded Warrior Project’s mission and impact, visit woundedwarriorproject. org. To learn more about Taziki’s or to view the full menu, visit tazikis.com.

*Offer valid for one free Grilled Chicken Gyro meal per veteran while supplies last. No substitutions. Dine in only on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 at participating Taziki’s locations. Check your local store for participation. Offer not available in Chattanooga or Memphis. Not available online or through third-party delivery and not valid with any other offers or promotions. No purchase necessary.

