Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 5, 2024

These are the health scores for October 29 to November 5, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|McDonalds
|100
|106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/5/2024
|Mr. Brew's Taphouse
|98
|5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/5/2024
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|98
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/5/2024
|The Meat Wagon
|99
|4107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/5/2024
|Badd Beans Java Mobile FSE
|100
|10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/5/2024
|Mtsu Murphy Concession # 3
|100
|Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/4/2024
|Mtsu Murphy Concession # 1
|100
|Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|11/4/2024
|Greek Cafe
|100
|2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/4/2024
|Mtsu Murphy Concession # 2
|99
|Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/4/2024
|Fu Sing Chinese Restaurant
|90
|2705 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/4/2024
|Mtsu Murphy Concession # 4
|100
|1301 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/4/2024
|Gyro Tabouli II
|96
|2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/4/2024
|Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service
|100
|382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/4/2024
|Shug's Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|1420 Floyd Road Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Routine
|11/4/2024
|Campus Pub of Murfreesboro
|99
|903 Gunnerson Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/4/2024
|So-Cali Taco Shop
|100
|2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/4/2024
|Lavergne Middle School
|100
|382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|School Buildings Routine
|11/4/2024
|Bee Brilliant Academy FSE
|100
|561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/4/2024
|Koji Express West
|95
|3284 Franklin Road Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/4/2024
|Tacos al Millon Mobile FSE
|100
|3024 Herman B Rader Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/4/2024
|Chicken Shack Express 2 Mobile Unit
|98
|1907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/1/2024
|Ladna 88
|98
|1610 Bradyville Pike Ste. B Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/1/2024
|Behold Little Lambs CC
|Approval
|3436 Watts Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/1/2024
|Stepping Stone Academy Food Svc
|N/A
|1411 Kensington Square Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Complaint
|11/1/2024
|Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel
|100
|3315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|11/1/2024
|Liberty Station Kitchen
|100
|850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/1/2024
|Learning Zone CC Siegel
|Approval
|3315 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/1/2024
|Motel 6
|100
|114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|11/1/2024
|La Esquina Restaurant
|97
|12001 S Windrow Rd Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/1/2024
|Behold Little Lamb FSE
|100
|3436 Watts Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|11/1/2024
|China Garden
|99
|2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/1/2024
|Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est
|100
|850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/1/2024
|Middle Ground Brewing Company
|100
|2476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/1/2024
|Middle TN Christian School
|100
|100 Mtcs Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/1/2024
|Sorelles Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria
|100
|161 N Main ST Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/1/2024
|J. R. Sandys Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|2032 Empress Dr. Apt E 105 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/1/2024
|Hop Springs Catering
|99
|6790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|Blue Coast Burrito
|98
|1122 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/31/2024
|Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna, TN 30312
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|Alo Michoacana #2
|98
|1679 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/31/2024
|Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC
|99
|2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C1067
|100
|2420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|Waffle House #1218
|100
|794 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|CoreLife Eatery
|72
|2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Complaint
|10/31/2024
|Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|Kids R Kids #2 Tn Food Svc
|100
|1152 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|Mcdonald's #08119
|100
|775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|Providence Christian Food Service
|100
|410 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill
|76
|1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|1741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/31/2024
|Mike's Place
|84
|101 Kash Ct C La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|Waffle House 452
|95
|108 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|The Lash Lounge
|100
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/31/2024
|Main Event Kitchen
|100
|1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|Salads on Demand
|88
|2137 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|Oakland High School Pool
|96
|Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/31/2024
|Murfreesboro Day School Food Service
|100
|1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2024
|Quality Inn & Suites Food Services
|100
|110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2024
|Checkers
|97
|829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/30/2024
|St. Rose Of Lima Food Service
|100
|1601 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2024
|Station Grill
|100
|1602 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2024
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/30/2024
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911
|100
|380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2024
|Wing Stop
|97
|2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2024
|Sonic Drive In Of Smyrna #3
|98
|799 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/30/2024
|La Super Michoacana #2
|98
|590 Waldron rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2024
|Taste Of China
|97
|1730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/30/2024
|Quality Inn & Suites
|96
|110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|10/30/2024
|Knights Inn
|87
|2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Routine
|10/30/2024
|Sonic Drivein 6461
|97
|1129 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2024
|Tots' Spot Academy-Smyrna Food Svc
|98
|200 Enon Springs Rd. E Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2024
|Golden Lanzhou Bowls
|77
|2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|98
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|10/29/2024
|Blaze Pizza
|100
|2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/29/2024
|Churrasco Don Juan
|87
|599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste. 106 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2024
|Burger King #21222
|98
|2407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/29/2024
|Los Barriles
|87
|2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Complaint
|10/29/2024
|Tried & True Tattoo
|100
|6670 New Nashville Hwy,, Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/29/2024
|Smart Touch Skin Solutions
|100
|567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/29/2024
|Cason Estates Pool
|96
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/29/2024
|Dali Food Mobile Food Est
|99
|3550 Lavave Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2024
|Mi Ptria Mexican Restaurant #2
|99
|2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/29/2024
|Salvos Pizza, Inc
|100
|701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2024
|Black Fox Elementary
|100
|1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/29/2024
|China Wok
|98
|2658 New Salem Hwy. Suite A7 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2024
|Andy's Frozen Custard
|100
|4307 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2024
|Sleep Inn
|100
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|10/29/2024
|Taqueria mi Oaxaca Mobile
|97
|729 Wildwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/29/2024
|Rock Springs Middle Sch Food Svc
|100
|3301 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
