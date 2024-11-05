Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 5, 2024

These are the health scores for October 29 to November 5, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Name Score Address Type Date McDonalds 100 106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/5/2024 Mr. Brew's Taphouse 98 5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/5/2024 Patterson Park Swimming Pool 98 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 11/5/2024 The Meat Wagon 99 4107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/5/2024 Badd Beans Java Mobile FSE 100 10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/5/2024 Mtsu Murphy Concession # 3 100 Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132 Food Service Follow-Up 11/4/2024 Mtsu Murphy Concession # 1 100 Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132 Food Service Routine 11/4/2024 Greek Cafe 100 2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/4/2024 Mtsu Murphy Concession # 2 99 Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132 Food Service Follow-Up 11/4/2024 Fu Sing Chinese Restaurant 90 2705 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/4/2024 Mtsu Murphy Concession # 4 100 1301 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/4/2024 Gyro Tabouli II 96 2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/4/2024 Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service 100 382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/4/2024 Shug's Mobile Food Establishment 100 1420 Floyd Road Eagleville, TN 37060 Food Service Routine 11/4/2024 Campus Pub of Murfreesboro 99 903 Gunnerson Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/4/2024 So-Cali Taco Shop 100 2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/4/2024 Lavergne Middle School 100 382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 School Buildings Routine 11/4/2024 Bee Brilliant Academy FSE 100 561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/4/2024 Koji Express West 95 3284 Franklin Road Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/4/2024 Tacos al Millon Mobile FSE 100 3024 Herman B Rader Dr La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/4/2024 Chicken Shack Express 2 Mobile Unit 98 1907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 11/1/2024 Ladna 88 98 1610 Bradyville Pike Ste. B Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/1/2024 Behold Little Lambs CC Approval 3436 Watts Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/1/2024 Stepping Stone Academy Food Svc N/A 1411 Kensington Square Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Complaint 11/1/2024 Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel 100 3315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/1/2024 Liberty Station Kitchen 100 850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/1/2024 Learning Zone CC Siegel Approval 3315 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/1/2024 Motel 6 100 114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 11/1/2024 La Esquina Restaurant 97 12001 S Windrow Rd Rockvale, TN 37153 Food Service Follow-Up 11/1/2024 Behold Little Lamb FSE 100 3436 Watts Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 11/1/2024 China Garden 99 2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/1/2024 Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est 100 850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/1/2024 Middle Ground Brewing Company 100 2476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/1/2024 Middle TN Christian School 100 100 Mtcs Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/1/2024 Sorelles Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria 100 161 N Main ST Eagleville, TN 37060 Food Service Follow-Up 11/1/2024 J. R. Sandys Mobile Food Establishment 100 2032 Empress Dr. Apt E 105 Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/1/2024 Hop Springs Catering 99 6790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 Blue Coast Burrito 98 1122 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 10/31/2024 Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria 100 200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna, TN 30312 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 Alo Michoacana #2 98 1679 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 10/31/2024 Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC 99 2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C1067 100 2420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 Waffle House #1218 100 794 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 CoreLife Eatery 72 2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Complaint 10/31/2024 Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria 100 400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 Kids R Kids #2 Tn Food Svc 100 1152 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 Mcdonald's #08119 100 775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 Providence Christian Food Service 100 410 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill 76 1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 1741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/31/2024 Mike's Place 84 101 Kash Ct C La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 Waffle House 452 95 108 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 The Lash Lounge 100 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/31/2024 Main Event Kitchen 100 1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 Salads on Demand 88 2137 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 Oakland High School Pool 96 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/31/2024 Murfreesboro Day School Food Service 100 1760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 10/31/2024 Quality Inn & Suites Food Services 100 110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 10/30/2024 Checkers 97 829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 10/30/2024 St. Rose Of Lima Food Service 100 1601 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 10/30/2024 Station Grill 100 1602 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/30/2024 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 98 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 10/30/2024 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911 100 380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/30/2024 Wing Stop 97 2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 10/30/2024 Sonic Drive In Of Smyrna #3 98 799 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 10/30/2024 La Super Michoacana #2 98 590 Waldron rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 10/30/2024 Taste Of China 97 1730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 10/30/2024 Quality Inn & Suites 96 110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 10/30/2024 Knights Inn 87 2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Hotels Motels Routine 10/30/2024 Sonic Drivein 6461 97 1129 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 10/30/2024 Tots' Spot Academy-Smyrna Food Svc 98 200 Enon Springs Rd. E Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/30/2024 Golden Lanzhou Bowls 77 2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 10/29/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Hotel 98 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 10/29/2024 Blaze Pizza 100 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 10/29/2024 Churrasco Don Juan 87 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste. 106 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/29/2024 Burger King #21222 98 2407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 10/29/2024 Los Barriles 87 2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Complaint 10/29/2024 Tried & True Tattoo 100 6670 New Nashville Hwy,, Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/29/2024 Smart Touch Skin Solutions 100 567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/29/2024 Cason Estates Pool 96 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/29/2024 Dali Food Mobile Food Est 99 3550 Lavave Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/29/2024 Mi Ptria Mexican Restaurant #2 99 2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 10/29/2024 Salvos Pizza, Inc 100 701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/29/2024 Black Fox Elementary 100 1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 10/29/2024 China Wok 98 2658 New Salem Hwy. Suite A7 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 10/29/2024 Andy's Frozen Custard 100 4307 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 10/29/2024 Sleep Inn 100 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 10/29/2024 Taqueria mi Oaxaca Mobile 97 729 Wildwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 10/29/2024 Rock Springs Middle Sch Food Svc 100 3301 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/29/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

