Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 5, 2024

These are the health scores for October 29 to November 5, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Business NameScoreAddressTypeDate
McDonalds100106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/5/2024
Mr. Brew's Taphouse985525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/5/2024
Patterson Park Swimming Pool98521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine11/5/2024
The Meat Wagon994107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/5/2024
Badd Beans Java Mobile FSE10010728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/5/2024
Mtsu Murphy Concession # 3100Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132Food Service Follow-Up11/4/2024
Mtsu Murphy Concession # 1100Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132Food Service Routine11/4/2024
Greek Cafe1002441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/4/2024
Mtsu Murphy Concession # 299Mtsu Murfreesboro, TN 37132Food Service Follow-Up11/4/2024
Fu Sing Chinese Restaurant902705 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/4/2024
Mtsu Murphy Concession # 41001301 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/4/2024
Gyro Tabouli II962706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/4/2024
Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service100382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/4/2024
Shug's Mobile Food Establishment1001420 Floyd Road Eagleville, TN 37060Food Service Routine11/4/2024
Campus Pub of Murfreesboro99903 Gunnerson Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/4/2024
So-Cali Taco Shop1002805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/4/2024
Lavergne Middle School100382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086School Buildings Routine11/4/2024
Bee Brilliant Academy FSE100561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/4/2024
Koji Express West953284 Franklin Road Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/4/2024
Tacos al Millon Mobile FSE1003024 Herman B Rader Dr La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/4/2024
Chicken Shack Express 2 Mobile Unit981907 Pennington Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up11/1/2024
Ladna 88981610 Bradyville Pike Ste. B Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/1/2024
Behold Little Lambs CCApproval3436 Watts Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127Child Care Facilities Routine11/1/2024
Stepping Stone Academy Food SvcN/A1411 Kensington Square Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Child Care Facilities Complaint11/1/2024
Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel1003315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/1/2024
Liberty Station Kitchen100850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/1/2024
Learning Zone CC SiegelApproval3315 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine11/1/2024
Motel 6100114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up11/1/2024
La Esquina Restaurant9712001 S Windrow Rd Rockvale, TN 37153Food Service Follow-Up11/1/2024
Behold Little Lamb FSE1003436 Watts Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine11/1/2024
China Garden992480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/1/2024
Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est100850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/1/2024
Middle Ground Brewing Company1002476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/1/2024
Middle TN Christian School100100 Mtcs Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/1/2024
Sorelles Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria100161 N Main ST Eagleville, TN 37060Food Service Follow-Up11/1/2024
J. R. Sandys Mobile Food Establishment1002032 Empress Dr. Apt E 105 Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/1/2024
Hop Springs Catering996790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine10/31/2024
Blue Coast Burrito981122 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up10/31/2024
Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria100200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna, TN 30312Food Service Routine10/31/2024
Alo Michoacana #2981679 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up10/31/2024
Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC992314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/31/2024
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C10671002420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/31/2024
Waffle House #1218100794 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/31/2024
CoreLife Eatery722330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Complaint10/31/2024
Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria100400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/31/2024
Kids R Kids #2 Tn Food Svc1001152 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine10/31/2024
Mcdonald's #08119100775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/31/2024
Providence Christian Food Service100410 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine10/31/2024
No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill761144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine10/31/2024
Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio1001741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine10/31/2024
Mike's Place84101 Kash Ct C La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine10/31/2024
Waffle House 45295108 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine10/31/2024
The Lash Lounge1002615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine10/31/2024
Main Event Kitchen1001510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/31/2024
Salads on Demand882137 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/31/2024
Oakland High School Pool96Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/31/2024
Murfreesboro Day School Food Service1001760 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine10/31/2024
Quality Inn & Suites Food Services100110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine10/30/2024
Checkers97829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up10/30/2024
St. Rose Of Lima Food Service1001601 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine10/30/2024
Station Grill1001602 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/30/2024
Quality Inn & Suites Pool98110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine10/30/2024
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911100380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/30/2024
Wing Stop972706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine10/30/2024
Sonic Drive In Of Smyrna #398799 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up10/30/2024
La Super Michoacana #298590 Waldron rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine10/30/2024
Taste Of China971730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up10/30/2024
Quality Inn & Suites96110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086Hotels Motels Follow-Up10/30/2024
Knights Inn872036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Hotels Motels Routine10/30/2024
Sonic Drivein 6461971129 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine10/30/2024
Tots' Spot Academy-Smyrna Food Svc98200 Enon Springs Rd. E Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/30/2024
Golden Lanzhou Bowls772053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine10/29/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel981306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine10/29/2024
Blaze Pizza1002314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up10/29/2024
Churrasco Don Juan87599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste. 106 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/29/2024
Burger King #21222982407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up10/29/2024
Los Barriles872395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Complaint10/29/2024
Tried & True Tattoo1006670 New Nashville Hwy,, Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine10/29/2024
Smart Touch Skin Solutions100567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine10/29/2024
Cason Estates Pool961650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/29/2024
Dali Food Mobile Food Est993550 Lavave Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/29/2024
Mi Ptria Mexican Restaurant #2992896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up10/29/2024
Salvos Pizza, Inc100701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/29/2024
Black Fox Elementary1001753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up10/29/2024
China Wok982658 New Salem Hwy. Suite A7 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine10/29/2024
Andy's Frozen Custard1004307 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine10/29/2024
Sleep Inn100193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up10/29/2024
Taqueria mi Oaxaca Mobile97729 Wildwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up10/29/2024
Rock Springs Middle Sch Food Svc1003301 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/29/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

