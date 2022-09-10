Saturday, September 10, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainment5 Interesting Things to Know About Queen Elizabeth II
EntertainmentNews

5 Interesting Things to Know About Queen Elizabeth II

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
9

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, at the age of 96.

In memory of the Queen, here are five interesting facts you may not know about her.

She has a favorite breed of dog

Corgi
stock photo from Befunky

The Queen’s favorite dog was a corgi. In 2022, she had four dogs, two corgi and two dorgi, -a dachshund-corgi mix. Elizabeth’s corgis mated with her sister Princess Margaret’s dachsund Pipkin. In January of this year, she welcomed a new dog named Lissy, reports Goodto.com.

She didn’t have a driver’s license

Car
Stock photo from Befunky

Natgeokids shared The Queen is the only one in the UK who can drive without a license. She actually drove a car until recent years.

She celebrated her birthday twice in one year

queen elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth’s birthday is on April 21st. In addition to celebrating her actual birth day, she also celebrated her birthday in June. It’s a tradition in British Monarch that birthday celebrations are held on a day that is not actually their birthday, shared Reader’s Digest.

She was the longest reigning monarch in British history

Queen Elizabeth
photo from Shutterstock

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning British monarch when she surpassed the reign of her great-great-grandmother Victoria. She is also the first monarch to celebrate the Sapphire Jubilee, which marks 65 years on the throne and most recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee (70 years since her coronation).

She hand signs all of her Christmas cards

buckingham palace
photo from Shutterstock

Not only dids the Queen send out Christmas cards each year, she hand signed them beginning in the summer. Around 750 cards are sent each year which includes a family photo.

Previous articleLooking for Something to Stream this Weekend? Here are the Most Watched Titles this Week – September 4, 2022
Next articleTop Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.