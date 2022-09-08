Queen Elizabeth II Has Died at Age 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died at the age of 96, reports the Royal Family. The Royal Family issued a short statement, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Earlier on Thursday, the BBC reported that the Queen was under medical supervision and all the Queen’s children had gathered at her Scottish estate.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years, coming to the throne in 1952. Her eldest son, 73-year-old Charles, now becomes the King.

The coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will choose to call himself King Charles III or some other name, reports AP.

The Life of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen’s birth name was Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor. She was born in Mayfair, London, on April 21, 1926.

When her uncle, Edward VIII, renounced the throne in order to marry American Wallis Simpson, Elizabeth’s father became King – King George VI. Therefore, Elizabeth was heir to the throne.

Elizabeth married Philip Prince of Greece, who was her third cousin, in 1947. Philip then took the title of Duke of Edinburgh. They were married for 74 years until Philip died in 2021 at the age of 99.

Elizabeth and Philip had four children – Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Elizabeth’s father died in 1952, making Elizabeth the Queen. She was crowned on June 2, 1953.