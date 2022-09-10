Saturday, September 10, 2022
Looking for Something to Stream this Weekend? Here are the Most Watched Titles this Week – September 4, 2022

Donna Vissman
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (09/01/22 to 09/07/22).

Here are some highlights for this week. 

  • The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power makes top of the list, taking House of the Dragon down to #3.
  • Elvis (HBO Max) comes in at #2, and The Patient makes our streaming chart for a second consecutive week.
  • New are Devil in Ohio, I Came By and Rick and Morty (S6).

Top Ten Streaming Titles this Week.

  1. The Lord of the Rings:The Rings of Power – Prime Video
  2. Elvis – HBO Max
  3. House of the Dragon – HBO Max
  4. The Patient – Hulu
  5. Samaritan- Prime Video
  6. Me Time – Netflix
  7. Devil in Ohio- Netflix
  8. I Came By – Netflix
  9. She Hulk: Attorney at Law- Disney+
  10. Rick and Morty- HBO Max and Hulu

