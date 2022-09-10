Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 4 to September 9.
Cheatham County Source
Two Tennessee Judges Die Over Labor Day Weekend
Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Read more.
Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season
Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. Read more.
What We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
Cleotha Henderson, accused of killing 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, of Memphis, after kidnapping her early last Friday, appeared in court Wednesday. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Sample From Over 200 Different Wine, Beer and Spirits at The 20th Annual Wine on the River
The 20th Annual Wine on the River takes place on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 from 3 pm-7 pm at Riverfront Park (100 1st Avenue North Nashville, TN 37201). Read more.
5 Interesting Labor Day Facts
Happy Labor Day! Labor Day is observed on the first Monday in September to pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. Read more.
Celebrate Church & Union’s One Year Anniversary and Receive Complimentary Dish from Top Chef Jamie Lynch
On Thursday, September 15, Church & Union, 201 4th Avenue, Nashville,is celebrating one year of its dynamic location in Downtown Nashville. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Immersive King Tut Experience is Coming to Nashville
Having pioneered the concept of immersive art exhibitions in North America – including the critically acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh– Lighthouse Immersive is now turning its sights on the most famous of Egyptian rulers, the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Immersive King Tut. Read more.
F-R-I-E-N-D-S Experience is Coming to Nashville
Take a step inside your favorite F-R-I-E-N-D-S moments with this new experience coming to Nashville in 2022. Read more.
Man Sought for Six Recent Nashville Area Bank/Business Robberies
Durham, who has brown hair and blue eyes, has tattoos on his fingers and both arms. He is 5’8” tall and weighs 150 pounds. Read more.
Maury County Source
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Read more.
Columbia State Welcomes New Foundation Board Members
The Columbia State Foundation Board is pleased to announce Robert Rogers, Brandon Belote, Dr. Amit Keswani, Elizabeth Crutcher and Stacey Shedd as new Foundation board members. Read more.
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 5, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). Read more.
Robertson County Source
3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips
Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. Read more.
Hours Adjusted For Splash Pad at Martin Luther King Jr Park
With the heat still upon us, but the sun setting earlier, the hours of operation for the splash pad at Martin Luther King Jr., Park have been adjusted. Read more.
Off-Duty Robertson County Deputy Life-flighted to Vanderbilt After Motorcycle Accident
An off-duty corrections Deputy for the Robertson County Detention Facility in Springfield was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center after a motorcycle accident, reports Smokey Barn News. Read more.
Rutherford Source
Rutherford County Man Arrested for Multiple Charges Following Labor Day Domestic Disturbance
Rutherford County Fire Rescue’s (RCFR) Fire Marshal’s Office and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) arrested Kenneth Gibbs, 42, of Rutherford County on Monday, September 5 and charged him with attempted aggravated arson, attempted vandalism, and additional charges by RCSO. Read more.
- ‘Felony Lane Gang’ Operating Again in Murfreesboro
The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives warn that a “Felony Lane Gang” is operating in the area again. The notorious group of thieves break into cars and steal purses, wallets and other valuable items often left in plain sight. Read more.
- Photo of the Week: September 5, 2022
This week’s photo is from the Wilson County Fair. From August 17-26 the James E. Ward Agricultural Center hosted a weekend of rides, petting zoos, food vendors, and live music. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest
The first day of fall is September 22. With fall, comes visits to pumpkin patches, pumpkin lattes, and a host of fall activities. Read more.
Queen Elizabeth II Has Died at Age 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died at the age of 96, reports the Royal Family. The Royal Family issued a short statement, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” Read more.
FTC Sues Company That Sells Consumers’ Sensitive Location Information
For many of us, our mobile phone is a constant companion, with us wherever we go. It’s also constantly collecting information about us, what we do, and where we do it. Read more.
Williamson Source
The Factory at Franklin Uncovers Artifacts During Renovation
Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Read more.
Cash Reward Offered for ID of Franklin Fraud Suspects
Police in Franklin are trying to identify two suspects who attempted cashing fraudulent checks at a Carothers Parkway bank. They were driving a dark-colored Toyota RAV 4. There is a cash reward for information on who they are. Read more.
There’s a New Cotton Candy Store Set to Open in CoolSprings Galleria
Puffy Cotton Candy, locally owned by Franklin residents – the Curtis family, will open at the CoolSprings Galleria this October. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro
The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, Sept. 4. Read more.
Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area
Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. Read more.
NASCAR Champions Week to Return to Nashville
As an eventful 2022 race season enters its final turn, NASCAR announced the return of its Champion’s Week celebration to Nashville on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Read more.