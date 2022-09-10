Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 4 to September 9.

What We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher Cleotha Henderson, accused of killing 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, of Memphis, after kidnapping her early last Friday, appeared in court Wednesday. Read more.

Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. Read more.

5 Interesting Labor Day Facts Happy Labor Day! Labor Day is observed on the first Monday in September to pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. Read more.

Sample From Over 200 Different Wine, Beer and Spirits at The 20th Annual Wine on the River The 20th Annual Wine on the River takes place on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 from 3 pm-7 pm at Riverfront Park (100 1st Avenue North Nashville, TN 37201). Read more.

Man Sought for Six Recent Nashville Area Bank/Business Robberies Durham, who has brown hair and blue eyes, has tattoos on his fingers and both arms. He is 5’8” tall and weighs 150 pounds. Read more.

F-R-I-E-N-D-S Experience is Coming to Nashville Take a step inside your favorite F-R-I-E-N-D-S moments with this new experience coming to Nashville in 2022. Read more.

Immersive King Tut Experience is Coming to Nashville Having pioneered the concept of immersive art exhibitions in North America – including the critically acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh– Lighthouse Immersive is now turning its sights on the most famous of Egyptian rulers, the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Immersive King Tut. Read more.

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 5, 2022 One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). Read more.

Columbia State Welcomes New Foundation Board Members The Columbia State Foundation Board is pleased to announce Robert Rogers, Brandon Belote, Dr. Amit Keswani, Elizabeth Crutcher and Stacey Shedd as new Foundation board members. Read more.

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels . This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Read more.

Hours Adjusted For Splash Pad at Martin Luther King Jr Park With the heat still upon us, but the sun setting earlier, the hours of operation for the splash pad at Martin Luther King Jr., Park have been adjusted. Read more.

3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. Read more.

Rutherford County Man Arrested for Multiple Charges Following Labor Day Domestic Disturbance Rutherford County Fire Rescue’s (RCFR) Fire Marshal’s Office and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) arrested Kenneth Gibbs, 42, of Rutherford County on Monday, September 5 and charged him with attempted aggravated arson, attempted vandalism, and additional charges by RCSO. Read more.

Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest

The first day of fall is September 22. With fall, comes visits to pumpkin patches, pumpkin lattes, and a host of fall activities. Read more.

Queen Elizabeth II Has Died at Age 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died at the age of 96, reports the Royal Family. The Royal Family issued a short statement, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” Read more.