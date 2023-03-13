4 Places to Celebrate Pi Day with Pie

Pi Day, not to be confused with Pie Day, is a celebration of a number used in mathematics and physics, but what better way to celebrate it than with a big ole piece of luscious pie? Denoted by the Greek letter “π,” pi is a mathematical constant that is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Because the first three numbers in pi are 3.14, it is fêted on March 14.
Approximately equivalent to 3.14159, this irrational number is infinite. To learn more about the number check out thekidsshouldseethis.com. The website notes that many people try to memorize as many of the numbers as possible. “The record for memorizing digits of π, certified by Guinness World Records, is 70,000 digits, recited in India by Rajveer Meena in 9 hours and 27 minutes on 21 March 2015. In 2006, Akira Haraguchi, a retired Japanese engineer, claimed to have recited 100,000 decimal places, but the claim was not verified by Guinness World Records.”
Here are four places in Murfreesboro offering pies that bring local residents back again and again because they are so good. Perfect places to get pie for Pi Day!
1Julia’s Homestyle Bakery
1911 Medical Center Pkwy, Suite B
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 890-2253
http://www.borobakery.com/
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Julia’s will be offering a selection of mini and full-sized pies for pi day, including their award-winning Chocolate Fudge Pie. This Ruthie Award winning bakery bakes fresh daily and only uses the finest and freshest ingredients. Everything is made the old-fashioned way with love, patience and consistent dedication to the highest quality. They have more than 33 years of experience making pies and other delicious sweet treats.
2Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
2314 Medical Center Parkway, Suite A-3
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 962-8627
https://www.buttermilkskypie.com/locations/murfreesboro/
Hours: Monday through Friday, noon until 8:00 p.m.
Saturday,10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Offering mini, regular sized and mason jar pies, Buttermilk Sky Pie shop has everything needed to take a sweet bite out of a piece of pi (pun intended). Their signature pie is Southern Custard (Buttermilk), but they also offer pecan, apple, key lime, chocolate cream, peanut butter cream, coconut cream, chewy chocolate chip and i-40 pies every day. They offer daily flavors, seasonal special, and gluten free options.
3Grandma’s Hands Sweetery
3138 South Church Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 691-3240
https://www.grammas-hands.com/
Hours: Thursday and Friday, Noon until 6:00 p.m.
Here you may need to celebrate after the fact, due to their hours, but their pies and cobblers are a must-have. They make apple, chess, chocolate, lemon and pecan pies; and peach, apple, pecan and blackberry cobbler. MoNique Ivory is the lady behind these tasty treats. She learned from her grandmother. Besides visiting her storefront, items can be ordered online and she also has a food truck.
4Through the Grapevine
630 Broadmor Street, Suite 190
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 890-7346
https://throughthegrapevine.net/
Hours: Monday through Friday: 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
A Murfreesboro institution, this tea room-style lunch spot has been serving great food since 1996. They are famous for their casseroles, but also their desserts, including their homemade tasting pies. They can be eaten in-store or ordered in advance and taken home. They offer Country Chess, Lemon Meringue, Chocolate Meringue, Coconut Meringue, Key Lime, Chocolate Fudge and Southern Pecan. They also make a killer Chocolate Cobbler.