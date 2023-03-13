4 Places to Celebrate Pi Day with Pie

Pi Day, not to be confused with Pie Day, is a celebration of a number used in mathematics and physics, but what better way to celebrate it than with a big ole piece of luscious pie? Denoted by the Greek letter “π,” pi is a mathematical constant that is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Because the first three numbers in pi are 3.14, it is fêted on March 14.

Approximately equivalent to 3.14159, this irrational number is infinite. To learn more about the number check out thekidsshouldseethis.com. The website notes that many people try to memorize as many of the numbers as possible. “The record for memorizing digits of π, certified by Guinness World Records, is 70,000 digits, recited in India by Rajveer Meena in 9 hours and 27 minutes on 21 March 2015. In 2006, Akira Haraguchi, a retired Japanese engineer, claimed to have recited 100,000 decimal places, but the claim was not verified by Guinness World Records.”

Here are four places in Murfreesboro offering pies that bring local residents back again and again because they are so good. Perfect places to get pie for Pi Day!