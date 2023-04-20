37th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival Returns in May

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 37th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 6-29, 2023.

Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Enjoy the revelry and pageantry of the joust, along with tea and a special visit with Her Majesty, the Queen. This year’s event also features a variety of additions including new entertainers and merchants; a new special event, Fairy Training, for ages 5-10; and a new form of admission, our exclusive Ambassador Pass.

WCPR Department Director, Gordon Hampton says, “As we embark on our second year hosting the Tennessee Renaissance Festival; we are excited to welcome everyone back to the festival grounds at Castle Park. Our staff has worked tremendously hard on upgrading facility amenities and adding new experiences and features to this time-honored, beloved event. We look forward to seeing you this spring and every year to come at the Tennessee Renaissance Festival.”

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in May (6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28) and on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. Daily General Admission Tickets start at $25 per adult; $10 for children ages 6-12; and children ages 5 and younger are admitted for free. Ambassador and Festival Passes, good for admission on all nine days of the event, range from $100-$135; and parking is free. The festival is held at Castle Park, 2135 New Castle Rd., in Arrington. For detailed information on this year’s festival, pass options, and to purchase tickets, visit www.tnrenfest.com.