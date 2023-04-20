Man Arrested after Firing Shots at Local Apartment, Damaging Building

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives have arrested a man who allegedly stole an AR-15 and then fired at the owner of the weapon and two others who tried to retrieve it at an apartment complex on Wednesday, April 19. No one was shot, but several bullets struck the apartment building.

Anthoney Barksdale, 19, is facing three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and vandalism.

Officers responded to the 100 building at the 1540 Place Apartments at 4:41 p.m. for reports of shots being fired.

The preliminary investigation shows Barksdale had an AR-15 that he allegedly stole from another man. That man and two others confronted him trying to get the weapon back. Barksdale shot at them. No one was shot, but the 100 building was damaged by the gunfire. Barksdale was injured after falling down a flight of stairs.

Barksdale is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on June 20.