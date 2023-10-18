2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 10

Week ten of Middle Tennessee high school football is here, and we have the full weekend schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham County

Stewart Co. at Cheatham County Central

East Hickman at Harpeth

Sycamore at Fairview

Davidson County

McGavock at Cane Ridge

Hillsboro at Glencliff

James Lawson at Columbia

Beech at Hunters Lane

Stratford at John Overton

Maplewood at Liberty Creek

MBA at Baylor

White House at Pearl Cohn

Ensworth at Briarcrest

Father Ryan at Christian Brothers

FRA at CPA

Davidson Academy at Goodpasture

Dickson County

Greenbrier at Creek Wood High

Dickson County High at West Creek

Maury County

Hickman Co. at Mount Pleasant

Tullahoma at Spring Hill

Robertson County

White House Heritage at East Robertson

Gallatin at Springfield

Jo Byrns at Houston Co.

Rutherford County

Blackman at Rockvale

Richland at Eagleville

Stewarts Creek at La Vergne

Middle Tennessee Christian at Providence Christian

Oakland at Ravenwood

Riverdale at Siegel

Sumner County

Hendersonville at Lebanon

Portland at Westmoreland

Station Camp at Montgomery Central

Chattanooga Christian at Pope John Paul II

Williamson County

Battle Ground Academy at Webb School

Independence at Brentwood High

Centennial at Page

Mt. Juliet at Franklin

Grace Christian at DCA

Summit at Nolensville

Wilson County

Wilson Central at Warren Co.

Macon Co. at Watertown

Green Hill at Cookeville