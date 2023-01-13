2023 Blue Raider Baseball Games to be Shown on ESPN+

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Baseball has announced that its entire home schedule will be streamed live on ESPN+ for the upcoming 2023 season.

MTSU will play 29 games at Reese Smith Jr. Field across its 55-game slate. This includes a 16-game homestand in February and March. Streaming options for road games will be announced at a later date.

To register for ESPN+, visit ESPN.com, click the ESPN+ icon on the top right of your screen, select sign up now and enter information before selecting Buy ESPN+.

On a mobile device, download the ESPN app. Once opened, tap the ESPN+ icon on the bottom right of your screen and select sign up now.

On a TV-connected device, open the ESPN app, select the ESPN+ icon on the top right of your screen. Select sign up now and enter requested information before selecting Agree & Subscribe.

Various ESPN+ subscription options are available, including monthly or annual.

In addition to a robust video stream, fans can listen to all games on the radio. The 2023 baseball season marks the 16th year of the Blue Raider Network under the umbrella of a joint venture between Middle Tennessee athletics and Learfield. WGNS will carry the radio broadcasts for MTSU Baseball, with games also available on the GoBlueRaiders.com.

For fans looking to catch the action in person, Season tickets are available for purchase here, with various pricing options and availability. Reserved chairback seats are $50, single bleacher seats are $50 and Bleacher Family Pass, which includes four people, is only $65.

MTSU opens the 2023 season in Conway S.C. Feb. 17-19, with games against VCU, Coastal Carolina and Fairfield. The Blue Raiders’ home opener is slated for Feb. 21 against SEMO. Head coach Jerry Meyers takes the reins for his first season, with his team hosting Conference USA rivals Western Kentucky, as well as other league foes FIU, Rice, LA Tech and UAB.

