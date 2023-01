Norma Ramos, 59, was reported missing by family members on December 23, 2022.

Ramos’ family last saw her on Oct. 1. Family members say Ramos has a history of disappearing, but never for this long. At the time she left home, she was driving a gold Ford Focus tag number BJC1662.

Ramos has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing. If anyone sees Norma Ramos or knows where she can be located, please contact Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615.