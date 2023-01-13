Lisa Marie Presley Dies at Age 54

Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, has died.

She was 54 years old. Presley was hospitalized on Thursday. Her death was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla.

Stating,” It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley shared. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie was at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee to celebrate Elvis’s birthday. On the Elvis Presley Graceland Facebook page they shared about Lisa Marie’s appearance.

“What a special celebration this was for Elvis’ birthday! Thank you all fans, Lisa Marie Presley and special guests for honoring the legacy of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll by celebrating at Graceland!”

Just a couple of days ago, Lisa Marie made an appearance at the 80th anniversary of the Golden Globes where she and her mother celebrated the win of Austin Butler who won “Best Actor Motor Picture Drama” for portraying Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann film ‘Elvis’.

Lisa Marie, a singer-songwriter released three albums “To Whom It May Concern” (2003), “Now What” (2005) and “Storm & Grace” (2012).

Lisa Marie is survived by her three daughters – Riley Keough, Finley Lockwood, and Harper Lockwood. Her son, Benjamin Keough died in 2020.