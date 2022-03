The 2021 Town of Smyrna Water System Annual Water Quality report is available online at townofsmyrna.org/ 2021waterquality. This report will also be available at the Smyrna Library, the Smyrna Utilities Department and the Chamber of Commerce at Smyrna Town Hall. This report contains important information about the source and quality of your drinking water. To speak with someone about the report or request a copy mailed to your home, please call (615459-3574.