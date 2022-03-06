The Tennessee Higher Education Commission and the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation are celebrating Holloway High School as a FAFSA Champion for the 2021-2022 academic year.

This designation is awarded to schools whose Tennessee Promise FAFSA completion rate increased by 5+% over the previous year, or those whose Tennessee Promise FAFSA completion rate exceeds 95%.

“Completing a FAFSA opens the door for thousands of dollars in state and federal financial aid for Tennessee’s students,” said Dr. Emily House, executive director of THEC and TSAC. “Our goal is that every eligible Tennessee high school senior has the opportunity to make plans for college and succeed, and completing a FAFSA is a critical first step, especially before the Tennessee Promise deadline.”

Holloway High’s commitment to college access emphasizes the importance of college and career exploration and educates students and families about the financial aid opportunities available to them.

Holloway High School is a 9-12 non-zoned school of choice in Rutherford County. Using block scheduling, students can capitalize on their academic achievement and graduate early or catch up if they have fallen behind with a credit. Their annual Open House for prospective students will be July 28.

The March 1 deadline for high school seniors and their families to complete the FAFSA and remain eligible for up to two years of tuition-free college with Tennessee Promise is quickly approaching.

Students who complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework, and obtain a degree.

Filing a FAFSA is the first step students must take to apply for most state and federal financial aid for college. To assist in navigating the FAFSA process, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation have curated a number of resources for students and schools to support Tennessee’s FAFSA completion efforts. Student resources include step-by-step FAFSA-filing instructions and videos. School resources include guides focused on helping high schools strengthen their FAFSA completion numbers.

For more information on THEC and the TN FAFSA Challenge, visit https://www.collegefortn.org/tn-fafsa-challenge/