Here is the schedule for Week 9 of Rutherford County high school football.
Oct 16, 2020
|Teams
|Location
|When
|Blackman vs Rockvale
|Blackman
|Friday, Oct 16
|Eagleville vs Summertown
|Summertown
|Friday, Oct 16
|LaVergne vs McGavock
|McGavock
|Friday, Oct 16
|MTCS vs GCA
|MTCS
|Friday, Oct 16
|Oaklands vs Riverdale
|Riverdale
|Friday, Oct 16
|Siegel vs Cookeville
|Cookeville
|Friday, Oct 16
|Smyrna vs Ravenwood
|Smyrna
|Friday, Oct 16
|Stewarts Creek vs Lebanon
|Stewarts Creek
|Friday, Oct 16