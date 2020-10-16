La Vergne Mayor Names Interim Police Chief

Mayor Jason Cole has named Sergeant Burrel “Chip” Davis as interim police chief following the retirement of Chief Mike Walker in September.

Interim Chief Davis has been in law enforcement for 22 years and has worked for the La Vergne Police Department for 17 years. Before coming to LPD he worked for the Metro Nashville Juvenile Court warrant division.

“Interim Chief Davis has shown over the years to be a valued and trustworthy officer at LPD,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “He has my full support over the coming months.”

Interim Chief Davis has a Masters in Criminal Justice from Bethel University and is a graduate of the Northwestern University Police Staff and Command. He has also completed the FBI-LEEDA trilogy and obtained a level 3 leadership certificate through the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve in this role,” says Interim Chief Davis. “I am here to serve the community and strengthen the relationship between our police department and the citizens of La Vergne.”

The search for a new police chief will continue.