Are you looking for something to do this weekend that doesn’t involve shopping? We’ve put together a list of activities all across Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy with your entire family on Black Friday and all weekend long. These are great options if you have family or friends visiting the Nashville area.
1Country Music Hall of Fame
222 5th Avenue South, Nashville
On Friday, the Country Music Hall of Fame will be open to guests. Guests can see the String City, Nashville’s Tradition of Music and Puppetry is a collaboration/co-production between/by Nashville Public Library and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum with over one hundred puppets.
Learn more about the Country Music Hall of Fame here.
2Opryland Hotel & Resort
2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Opryland Hotel transforms into a winter wonderland during the Holiday season. Tour the hotel for free and see the over 2 million twinkling lights across the property. Other activities to enjoy while visiting the property include the ICE exhibit featuring A Christmas Story, Christmas, Arctic Plunge Snow Tubing and Ice Skating, a horse carriage ride around the property and so much more.
Visit their website for more information.
3 Franktown Festival of Lights
4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Located at the Williamson County Ag Center, Franktown Festival of Lights offers daily viewings of the light spectacle from 5 pm -9 pm. the $25 per car admission helps support Franktown Open Hearts, a local organization serving inner-city youth and their families. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the gate. More information is available at www.FranktownLights.com.
4 SOAR Adventure
3794 Carothers Parkway, Franklin
Looking to burn some energy? SOAR is the perfect place to get outside with the family and test your skills on the ropes course. SOAR Adventure has over 110 climbing elements, perfect for the youngest in the family to the most advanced climber. Located at 3794 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, SOAR Adventure will be open from 1p – 8 pm on Black Friday.
Visit their Facebook page for more information.
5Tennessee State Parks
Multiple Locations
Make plans to join the outdoors at one of the Tennessee State Parks on Black Friday for free, ranger-led hikes at all 56 state parks. It’s the only doorbuster that won’t have a line.
Tennessee State Parks, Friends Groups and Tennessee State Natural Areas are hosting a variety of hikes and interpretive programs for all ages on the day after Thanksgiving. These events are free to attend.
All Tennessee State Parks will be open on Black Friday.
6 Adventure Science Center
800 Fort Negley Boulevard, Nashville
This is a great weekend to explore at the Adventure Science Center with its 44,000 square feet of hands-on experiences. It is a special space where the self-guided process of trying things out, seeing what happens, reflecting and evaluating, and trying again is celebrated. It’s project-based learning at its best.
Learn more about their latest exhibits and activities on their website.
7Holidays at The Hermitage
4580 Rachels Lane, Hermitage
Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage offers a look at the former President’s home. The Mansion Tour includes an interpreter-led tour, access to the grounds, and a discounted wine tasting* in the tasting room.
Visit the website for the full schedule of events here.
8Loveless Cafe
8400 Highway 100, Nashville
Grab a biscuit and spend the day at the Loveless Cafe. After you have finished your meal, head over to the Country Market where you will find fresh jams and ham to take home.
9 Holiday Movies at Franklin Theatre
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
If you want to watch your favorite holiday movie on the big screen, the Franklin Theatre has you covered this weekend with Elf, A Christmas Story and more.
Buy tickets here.
10Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro
The annual Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway brings outdoor ice skating and holiday activities to Murfreesboro from now through January 3.
For more information, visit our website at www.fountainswinterfest.com
11Goat Yoga Nashville- Happy Holidays
Saturday, November 27, 11:30am- 12:30 pm
9837 Split Log Road, Brentwood
It’s the Holiday Season and what do you know? Goat Yoga Nashville is ready to go go go and Santa Goat is ready to HOHOHO! So come join Goat Yoga for a magical Yoga session on Nov 27 filled with laughter, fun, music, and of course our sweet little Goats dressed in their adorable holiday attire. You don’t want to miss them all dressed up in Christmas sweaters, Santa outfits, Elf costumes, and much more!
For more information and to sign up, click here.
12Merry Mayhem
Saturday, November 27, 1:00pm- 7:00pm
Capitol Theater, 110 West Main St, Lebanon
Nashville Curiosities Collective is a group of artists, makers, vintage vendors, and more, with a more unique niche focus than your typical artisan collective. They host two events a year to showcase all of their unique, unusual, macabre, spooky, kitschy, geeky, nerdy, and all-around awesome artists, makers, and vintage vendors. This year, they are pleased to be hosting their 5th Annual Merry Mayhem at the landmark Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, TN. Food and Beverages can be found on site. Plenty of parking and free admission.
For more information, click here.
13Breakfast with Santa
Saturday, November 27, 8:30 am – 11 am.
Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, 550 Johnny Cash Parkway, Hendersonville
Join Bows & Ballcaps for the 15th annual Breakfast with Santa! Choose from two different seating times at 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. It will be a morning of family fun with a wonderful buffet breakfast, visits from special guests, crafts for the kids, and, of course, pictures with Santa! This event is the largest fundraiser of the year for Bows & Ballcaps, which is helping fund the organization’s constant supply of bows, ballcaps and other accessories to kids who are going through cancer at 10 children’s hospitals across the US.
For more information and to reserve a time slot, click here.
14Meet the Grinch
Sunday, November 28, noon – 3 pm
The Christmas Place, 2250 N. Mt. Juliet Rd, Mt. Juliet
Join The Christmas Place for a free meet and greet with Whoville’s least favorite resident, The Grinch! The Grinch will be at The Christmas Place of Mt Juliet from 12 pm-3 pm every Sunday until Christmas, so don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to save Christmas and get a photo opp while you’re at it!
For more information, click here.
15Ceramic Christmas Ornaments
Saturday, November 27, 1 pm – 4 pm
Make Nashville Makerspace, 620B Davidson St, Nashville
Both adults and kids will have fun creating these colorful holiday ornaments – no experience needed! Make Nashville staff will help you make clay slabs, cut out Christmas-y shapes, decorate them with stamps and paint, then glaze them with clear or colored glazes. Each participant will make up to 12 ornaments to pick up and take home after they’ve been fired (about a week to 10 days later). Bring your favorite Christmas cookie cutters if you like, or use ours. We’ll supply everything else!
For more information and to book your session, click here.