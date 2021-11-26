There are pros and cons of purchasing a real Christmas tree. One of the biggest pros is the wonderful scent it provides. For years to come that green pine fragrance will fill your heart with joyful memories of time spent with family and friends.

Finding the perfect live Christmas tree and then cutting it down together is a tradition for many families. With the shortage of live trees once again this year, finding the perfect tree is even more important than ever.

Increased demand, supply chain issues, weather changes, and a decreasing number of tree farms means that there are fewer live trees to go around. Best bought near Thanksgiving for maximum enjoyment, a cut tree will last for four to six weeks if watered daily.