There are pros and cons of purchasing a real Christmas tree. One of the biggest pros is the wonderful scent it provides. For years to come that green pine fragrance will fill your heart with joyful memories of time spent with family and friends.
Finding the perfect live Christmas tree and then cutting it down together is a tradition for many families. With the shortage of live trees once again this year, finding the perfect tree is even more important than ever.
Increased demand, supply chain issues, weather changes, and a decreasing number of tree farms means that there are fewer live trees to go around. Best bought near Thanksgiving for maximum enjoyment, a cut tree will last for four to six weeks if watered daily.
1Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm
November 20 through December 19
1189 Cut Off Road
Murfreesboro, TN
Phone: 615-848-8564
Website: https://www.countrycovetrees.com/
Hours: Wednesday, November 24, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Closed November 25
Thursday and Friday, 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm
Saturday, 9:00 am until 6:00 pm
Sunday, 11:00 am until 6:00 pm
This family-owned tree farm offers both cut-it-yourself trees and pre-cut trees, wreaths, swags, and centerpieces. They even provide the bow saws. It is located on 35 acres eight miles north of Murfreesboro.
Their gift shop offers unique ornaments, gift baskets, tabletop decorations, home décor, and Swarovski crystal heart ornaments, stocking stuffers and more. Sadly, they will once again be unable to offer hot chocolate, apple cider, Kirby’s mini-doughnuts and wagon rides due to COVID-19 restrictions. Still, it’s a great place to bring the family and you can also bring your dog.
Tree prices range from $52 to $392. Wreaths are $30 for a medium sized wreath. Swags start at $17.
2Boy Scout Troop 197
November 21 Until They Sell Out
2511 New Salem Highway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
615-625-6518
https://store.bsatroop197.com/
Hours: Every day from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Last year this Boy Scout Troop sold out of trees in SEVEN days, so buy early. They offer North Carolina grown five to 10 foot Frasier Furs. There are candy canes for the kids, music and lots of holiday cheer. Scout will help with trimming, wrapping and loading. Deliveries upon request!
3Wildwood Tree Farm
November 20 through December 11
286 La Paloma Road
Woodbury, Tennessee
https://wildwoodchristmastreefarm.com/
Hours: Thanksgiving Hours. Thursday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, 1:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Wildwood Tree Farm offers ball and burlap, choose and cut, and pre-cut trees in an assortment of fir and spruce. Trees run between $80 and $240. Wreaths are $35 and kissing balls are $46. Ordering is available online with photographs of their trees, except pre-cut trees that are available for pre-purchase without photographs. They are asking customers to select their tree and during checkout to choose a date for pick up.
Their children’s play area is open, as is their shop, where they offer wooden tree ornaments, tree preserve, tree stands and other items.
Curbside pickup is available. For this service, park in the PICKUP ONLY parking space, turn on hazard lights, and they will bring customers their previously purchased items directly to their vehicles.
Other places to find live trees:
- Martin’s Home and Garden, 1020 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, 615-867-7121
- Home Depot Murfreesboro, 1750 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, 615-895-9210
- Home Depot Smyrna, 551 President Pl, Smyrna, TN, 615-220-5044
- Lowe’s Murfreesboro, 1825 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, 615-896-2882
- Lowe’s Smyrna, 410 Genie Lane, Smyrna, 615-220-2172
- Walmart LaVergne, 5511 Murfreesboro Road, LaVergne, 615-984-0066
- Walmart Smyrna, 570 Enon Springs Road, Smyrna, 615-355-1029