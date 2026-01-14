Zaxby’s Brings Back Southern Fried Shrimp and Giant Quesadillas

Zaxby’s is starting 2026 with the return of two fan-favorite menu items that previously captivated customers. Beginning January 19, 2026, the fast-casual chicken chain will reintroduce its Southern Fried Shrimp and Giant Quesadillas for a limited time, giving guests another opportunity to enjoy these innovative takes on classic menu offerings.

Southern Fried Shrimp Returns for Third Consecutive Year

Zaxby’s Southern Fried Shrimp makes its comeback with three distinct ordering options designed to accommodate different appetites and preferences. The brand has applied its signature breading technique to butterflied shrimp, creating a seafood option that complements its chicken-focused menu.

The Southern Fried Shrimp offerings include:

ZaxSeas Surf & Turf Meal: Eight Southern Fried Shrimp paired with three Chicken Fingerz™, served with Zax Sauce®, Texas Toast, Crinkle Fries, and a Small Drink

Southern Fried Shrimp Meal: Eight crispy butterflied shrimp with Zax Sauce, Texas Toast, Crinkle Fries, and a Small Drink

Southern Fried Shrimp Side: Eight shrimp with Zax Sauce available as an add-on to any meal

Giant Quesadillas Return After Successful 2025 Debut

Following positive customer response during their initial launch, Zaxby’s Giant Quesadillas are returning to menus nationwide. Each quesadilla features three hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™ combined with additional ingredients and melted Cheddar Jack cheese in a warm flour tortilla.

Two quesadilla varieties will be available:

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla: Three hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™, Cheddar Jack cheese, hardwood-smoked bacon, and creamy Ranch dressing in a flour tortilla, served with Ranch and a Small Drink

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla: Three hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™, Cheddar Jack cheese, grilled onions and peppers, and Southwest Ranch in a flour tortilla, served with Ranch and a Small Drink

Where to Find Limited-Time Offerings

Customers can order Southern Fried Shrimp and Giant Quesadillas at participating Zaxby’s locations starting January 19, 2026. Orders can be placed in-restaurant, through the drive-thru, or online at www.zaxbys.com.

For updates on menu additions and promotional offerings, customers can follow Zaxby’s on Instagram and TikTok.

