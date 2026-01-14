OBITUARY: Topy Khamsyvoravong

Mr. Sonephet “Topy” Khamsyvoravong, age 48, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away suddenly, Sunday, January 11, 2026. Born in Laos, he was the son of Khamfay and Oulayvanh Khamsyvoravong.

Topy is survived by his loving wife, Seng Khamsyvoravong; his children, Marcus and Maylin Khamsyvoravong; his siblings, Malyphone and Daodeth Khamsyvoravong; and his nieces and nephews, Danny, Kevin, Mason, Harrison, Jonathan, Calvin, Mia, Carson, Yoshi and Myles.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday January 17, 2026, from 11:00 AM until the service begins at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro with cremation to follow.