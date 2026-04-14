Tax Day Food Deals 2026

Here are some tax day deals to use on April 15th.

More Eat & Drink News

Shipley’s Donuts: Shipley’s is leaning into the 4/15 theme with their Tax Day offer of a half dozen glazed donuts for $4.15. It’s available in-store only from April 10-15, so you’ve got a few days to snag this deal.

Kona Ice: The mobile shaved ice franchise is offering a free Kona Ice on Tax Day (hereby renamed “Chill Out Day” by Kona Ice) at participating trucks. They even provide an interactive map to find out if there is one near you.

Fazoli’s: If you’re a Rewards member, visit a participating Fazoli’s location on April 15 to grab a BOGO Baked Spaghetti deal to make sure dinner is sorted while you work through all those tax forms. Not a Rewards member yet? Just download the Fazoli’s Rewards app or sign up at their website.

Great American Cookie: Rewards members at Great American Cookies can make Tax Day a little sweeter with a BOGO Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake Slice deal on April 15 at participating locations (in-store only). If you aren’t already, become a rewards member by downloading the Great American Cookies Rewards app or sign up at their website.

White Castle: If doing taxes has you craving burgers, White Castle has you covered with 15% off your purchase using code WC15OFF between April 13-17.

Smoothie King:Get through those taxes by fueling up with Smoothie King. On April 15 only, the chain is offering $3 off when you join its Healthy Rewards by downloading the Smoothie King app.

Olive Garden: Olive Garden is currently running a BOGO deal on its pasta selections. Starting at $14.99, you can buy one pasta dish for dining in and get another one free to take home with you. Sounds like a great way to eat pasta the night before those stressful taxes and then again while you’re actually doing them.

Krispy Kreme: On April 15 only, you can get a free dozen of Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed donuts when you purchase any dozen donuts at regular price in the store or drive-thru. There is a limit of two free dozen per guest and those who order online can use the promo code TAXBREAK to get their free dozen.

STK: From 2:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, you can visit STK along 12th Avenue South in Nashville and get crispy calamari and STK Steakhouse’s signature Lil BRG sliders for $10.40.

Maple Street Biscuit Co: Get 3 FREE Bonuts at Maple Street Biscuit Co. on April 15! Simply make a purchase, dine in, and show proof of this promotion (article screenshot, email, or social post) to redeem.

Nothing Bundt Cakes: On April 15, Nothing Bundt Cakes is helping Bundtastic Rewards members celebrate surviving tax season – treat yourself to any cake and earn 50 bonus points. And while you are cashing in on rewards, be sure to try the limited-time Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl flavor, the perfect indulgence after CRÚnching all those numbers! Sign up for Bundtastic Rewards. Limited to one transaction during the offer period. Must be logged in to your valid Bundtastic Rewards account prior to making your purchase. Bonus points will be loaded on or around 5/1/26.

Subway: FREE footlong sandwich with the purchase of another footlong. Code: FLBOGO. Plus, 1,040 lucky guests who purchase a sandwich on April 15 will receive a full refund on their entire order, getting both footlong sandwiches completely FREE.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email