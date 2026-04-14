4/14/26: Clear Skies Today With Highs Near 85; Current Temp 84, Winds 10 mph, Low Tonight 70, Precip Chance 1%

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM show a temperature of 83.5°F with a wind speed of 10.2 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 84.7°F, while the low was 61.9°F. Winds throughout the day were reported to be gusting up to 11.9 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, expect a low of 69.6°F with winds diminishing to around 10 mph and continued clear skies.
The chance of precipitation remains very low at 1% for both tonight and into early tomorrow, suggesting dry conditions will persist.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
62°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
29%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
6:13am
Sunset
7:18pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|85°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|86°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|78°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|84°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|83°F
|54°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|64°F
|46°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|61°F
|36°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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