4/14/26: Clear Skies Today With Highs Near 85; Current Temp 84, Winds 10 mph, Low Tonight 70, Precip Chance 1%

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM show a temperature of 83.5°F with a wind speed of 10.2 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.7°F, while the low was 61.9°F. Winds throughout the day were reported to be gusting up to 11.9 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, expect a low of 69.6°F with winds diminishing to around 10 mph and continued clear skies.

The chance of precipitation remains very low at 1% for both tonight and into early tomorrow, suggesting dry conditions will persist.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 62°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 29% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 7:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 85°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 86°F 62°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Friday 84°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 83°F 54°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 64°F 46°F Rain: moderate Monday 61°F 36°F Overcast

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