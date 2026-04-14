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Home Weather 4/14/26: Clear Skies Today With Highs Near 85; Current Temp 84, Winds...

4/14/26: Clear Skies Today With Highs Near 85; Current Temp 84, Winds 10 mph, Low Tonight 70, Precip Chance 1%

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM show a temperature of 83.5°F with a wind speed of 10.2 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.7°F, while the low was 61.9°F. Winds throughout the day were reported to be gusting up to 11.9 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, expect a low of 69.6°F with winds diminishing to around 10 mph and continued clear skies.

The chance of precipitation remains very low at 1% for both tonight and into early tomorrow, suggesting dry conditions will persist.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
62°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
29%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
6:13am
Sunset
7:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 85°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 86°F 62°F Overcast
Thursday 78°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 84°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 83°F 54°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 64°F 46°F Rain: moderate
Monday 61°F 36°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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