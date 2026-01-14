Belmont’s Summer 2026 Bruin Cub Camp Dates Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Summer dates have been announced for Belmont University women’s basketball’s highly-popular Bruin Cub Camp. Once again, Bruin Cub Camp will feature three sessions across June and July.

Summer 2026 Bruin Cub Camp will take place on Belmont’s campus in Nashville Monday-Thursday, June 8-11, June 22-25 and July 6-9.

Camp registration for all three sessions opens on Friday, Jan. 23 at 8 a.m. CT.

Registration will be located on the Bruin Cub Camp page.

Each Bruin Cub Camp session is $345 per camper.

Bruin Cub Camp cost covers instruction, insurance, daily snacks and lunch Monday through Thursday.

Each day of Bruin Cub Camp will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. A full daily camp schedule can be found here.

Creating a positive experience for kids learning the game and further growing the game, Bruin Cub Camp is a fundamental basketball camp for girls ages 7-14. Belmont coaches and players are on hand to create a fun environment while young players learn about ball handling, shooting, passing, rebounding and defense. Campers are grouped with other girls of similar size and ability.

All Bruin Cub Campers receive a t-shirt, photo certificate, Bruin Cub Camp basketball and season pass to all Belmont women’s basketball home games for the 2026-27 season.

For any Bruin Cub Camp questions, please contact associate head coach Jamey Givens at 615-460-5608 or via e-mail at [email protected].

