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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Jackson

OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Jackson

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
20

Jerry W Jackson died April 4, 2026 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was 68 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ann Jackson.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Penny K. Jackson, daughter Katie (Brad) Turner, son Cody (Mary Katherine) Jackson, and two grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings, Debra King, Glenn Jackson, Jeffrey Jackson, Alan Jackson, and cousin Kriste Lanius.

Jerry graduated from Antioch High School in 1975. He worked for Castner-Knott department stores and APL Logistics his entire career. He loved his family, golf, and Dede the Rescue Dog.

Those wishing to honor his memory may donate to Williamson County Animal Control.

Interment will be private.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Smyrna.

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