Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

NASHVILLE – February 19, 2024 – The Senior Bowl is in the rearview mirror. Next up is the NFL Combine, next week in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Titans have the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. At this point, it’s impossible to know which players will be available when they’re on the clock. But that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start looking at the mock drafts.

So, who will the Titans take?

Let’s take our second tour of the mocks and a look at what 20 draft analysts think the Titans will do.

Mel Kiper, ESPN: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Steve Serby, New York Post: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Adam Hill, Las Vegas Review-Journal: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Dan Parr, NFL.com: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports Chicago: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Nick Klopsis, Newsday: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Steven Cheah, Barstool Sports: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

