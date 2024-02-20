OBITUARY: John Horace Taylor

John Horace Taylor, 77, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away February 16, 2024, peacefully with his family by his side.

Johnny was born February 1, 1947, to Sara Elrod Taylor and John Rushen Taylor Jr. in Murfreesboro, TN.

He graduated from Eagleville High School with the class of 1965 and went on to attend Middle Tennessee State University. Johnny married Peggy Williams of Nolensville, TN in 1967.

Johnny earned a degree in economics from Middle Tennessee State University and later received his master’s degree in education in 1972. He began his career at Central High School teaching and coaching, and then later taught and coached at Riverdale High School. All the while, he operated the family farm in Eagleville as a dairyman, grain, and beef cattle farmer. Later he left his career in education to partner with one of his best friends, the late Ronnie Hill, in the farm equipment business owning and operating Franklin Implement Company and Farm Sales Company.

Johnny was very active in his community serving and leading in numerous organizations: Lifelong member Eagleville United Methodist Church, now Eagleville Community Church; Rockvale Masonic Lodge 50-year member; Al Menah Shrine Temple; Rutherford County Election Commission member & chairman; Tennessee Association of County Election Officials vice president & president; Rutherford County Farm Bureau member & director; Rutherford County & Tennessee Cattleman’s Association; Tennessee Dairyman’s Association charter member; Blue Raider Athletic Club; Rutherford County Sportsman’s Club.

In addition, Johnny was a friend to everyone, enjoyed volunteering at the Sun ‘n Fun Air Show in Lakeland FL, attending MTSU athletic events, traveling, flying with his son as a private pilot, spending time with his family especially with his nine grandchildren and loved every day on the farm.

Johnny was preceded in death by his mother, Sara Elrod Taylor and father, John Rushen Taylor Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Peggy Williams Taylor, children Kim (Matt) Less, Tara (Char) Cochran, Jim Taylor, and Lynne (Thurston) Farrar. Grandchildren Taylor Cochran, Hannah Less, Jake Less, McKenzie Cochran, Brady Cochran, Isabelle Farrar, Owen Farrar, Andrew Farrar, and Clayton Farrar.

Visitation will be held at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be at the Eagleville Community Church in Eagleville, TN on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro, TN. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eagleville Community Church, 375 Old Highway 99, Eagleville, TN 37060.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/