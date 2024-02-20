OBITUARY: Donald ‘Don’ Gene Pugh

Donald “Don” Gene Pugh, age 77, passed away Thursday, February 15, 2024.

He was the son of the late Harvey Pugh and Virgie Mae Pugh Hollis. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert “Buster” Pugh and Johnnie Pugh.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Janice Pugh; children, Jimmy Campbell and his wife Cheryl, and Gina Furguson; grandchildren, Taylor Lynn Noble and Katie Hartman and husband Elijah; great-grandchildren, Campbell, Arrin, Willis Gene, Erik, and Amelia; brothers, Ronnie Pugh and his wife Glenda and Jerry Pugh and his wife Judy; sister-in-law, Jo Pugh; numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

Don was a United States Army Vietnam veteran who earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He retired from Jefferson Smurfit after over 25 years of service. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, racing, and spending time with his family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tennessee Oncology Dr. Brandes, Elizabeth Bruno, and Nataly and to Alive Hospice Susan Riley, Gladys, and Tammy.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, February 21, 2024 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial with military honors will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Society or Veterans Crisis Center.

