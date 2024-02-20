OBITUARY: Donnie K. Smith

Donnie K. Smith age, 76 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

He was a native of Franklin, KY and was preceded in death by his parents, Norris Justin Smith, and Ruby Evelyn Wilson Smith; granddaughter, Leila Smith Reisser.

Mr. Smith was a member of Jerusalem Cumberland Presbyterian. He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and entered the ROTC. He entered the Army Following College. Mr. Smith was a signal officer and a member of the Kentucky National Guard.

He worked for WBGN and WSM Radio in Nashville as Music Director and was recognized by several record companies. Mr. Smith was an adjunct professor with Trevecca Nazarene College and helped establish a radio station at the college.

In 1975 he was a full-time administrative assistant to the Adjutant General of Tennessee Army National Guard. He retired after 33 years of service as a full Colonel as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Shortly after retirement he worked with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and became Executive Officer, and earned certified emergency management professional status, and has since served in volunteer statues as Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Emergency Management Association of Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years Rhonda Cowan Smith; children, Haley Richardson and husband Jason, Jennifer Smith, Justin Smith and wife Emily, Heather Smith Reisser and husband Steve Reisser; grandchildren; Anna Richardson and Patrick Richardson, Skyler Smith Friend, Jagger Smith, Falon Smith Reisser; brothers, Dannie Smith and wife Jean, Dale Smith and wife Janna, Darin Smith wife Sonya.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 21st at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 22nd at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with visitation two hours before the service. Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, February 22nd at Centertown Cemetery in Warren County. Honorary pallbearers will be the Elders of Jerusalem Cumberland Presbyterian. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/