OBITUARY: Naomi Jane Yarbrough

Naomi Jane Yarbrough, age 97 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 15, 2024, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and a daughter of the late Walter Spencer and Janie Belle Guy Spencer.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by sons, Randy Yarbrough and Bronnie Spencer, and a granddaughter, Kathy Yarbrough.

Survivors include her children, Donna Weslowski, Bonita Stanley, Ramona Short and Russell Yarbrough; grandchildren, Nicole Price, Jason Stanley, Keith Short and wife Jesika, Bryan Short; great-grandchildren, Liliana Price, Marckus Price, and a host of other loving family and friends.

As long as her health allowed, she was an active member at New Vision Baptist Church where she often could be found helping in the nursery. A talented pianist, she often played for church services at Marshall Knob Baptist Church and as a volunteer at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Murfreesboro. She retired from the Army Corps of Engineers after many years of service.

Visitation with the Yarbrough family will be Friday, February 23, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Yarbrough family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

