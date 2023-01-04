When is Buc-ee’s Coming to Murfreesboro?

Ever since the announcement that Buc-ee’s is coming to Murfreesboro, Buc-ee’s lovers have been wondering when the Texas mainstay is headed here. The answer to that question is – construction will begin on August 1, 2023 and the store is expected to open on September 2, 2024, reports Murfreesboro.com. It will be located off I-24 at the Joe B. Jackson exit. All of their locations are open all day, every 365 days of the year.

If you have never heard of Buc-ee’s, it is a gas and convenience store company known for having the cleanest bathrooms in the country. In 2012, according to their website, Cintas ran a nationwide restroom contest and made that designation official.

They are also known for having the world’s longest car wash. “A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration shows Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee’s plans to spend $6 million to add a car wash “tunnel” at its Baytown location,” says a 2022 eyewitness news Channel 13 report. “… There’s no indication, though, how long the Baytown car wash will be. Therefore, we don’t know yet whether the Baytown facility will steal the title of the world’s longest car wash from its 255-foot-long counterpart in Katy. For the sake of comparison, an NFL football field is 360 feet long.”

Beginning in 2009, all Buc-ee’s became Texas-sized convenience stores. Their New Braunfels, Texas store is now the largest convenience store in the world at 66,335 square feet. Within the stores they have jerky bars, homemade fudge stations, wine, clothing, gifts, fast food and much, much more, including a brisket station created by 8-time World Barbecue Champion Randy Pauly. In their home state, they are frequented not only by visitors but locals as well.

Founded in 1982 by Arch “Beaver” Aplin, III, he is currently the CEO. His mother gave him the nickname “Bucky Beaver” when he was a child. It came from an old cartoon Ipana toothpaste commercial from the 1950s. The nickname stuck, and the logo for the company became Buc-ee the Beaver. The logo serves as a guiding light to those driving along highways in Texas and now other parts of the Southeast.The “Buc-ee Beaver” logo is stamped on all kinds of items, including t-shirts, bathing suits, and even the cowboy boots that Aplin proudly wears. And the Buc-ee Beaver logo is loved by kids all-over the state of Texas.

According to a CBS Sunday Morning report, keeping the business privately owned has allowed Aplin and his very private partner, Don Wasek, to do things the way they think is right. The partners feel it allows them to not have to cut costs or answer to stockholders, which keeps quality up and salaries above average.

“Living here in Texas,” said one customer online, “I’ve watched this franchise grow from those early days to today. It took one stop at a store and I was hooked. Whether you need gas or just a restroom break, you can’t help but stop there just for the food and snacks for that road trip. With all that “square footage”, there’s more in that store than food and snacks. The owners are the “poster child” for what these highway road stops should be like.”