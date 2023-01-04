OneGenAway Mobile Pantry to Share Food at MTSU Campus

One Generation Away is bringing fresh produce, dry goods, dairy, bakery items, and more to the Middle Tennessee State University campus to give out to any Murfreesboro residents in need — completely for free.

One Generation Away, a food assistance nonprofit, has been operating its Mobile Pantry for nearly a decade, offering high-quality foods to anyone in need, no questions asked.

“You don’t have to show us any documents. You don’t have to tell us your annual income. You don’t even have to live in the city where we’re giving away food,” said Chris Whitney, founder and CEO of OneGenAway. “We don’t want to create any added barriers. If you need food, you just have to show up and receive.”

The drive-thru Mobile Pantry event will take place in the MTSU Rutherford Lot at 398 North Rutherford Blvd. in Murfreesboro on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. or until all the food has been given out. Volunteers are encouraged to arrive at 7:30 a.m. (no registration needed) to help sort and distribute the food.

“We are so thankful to MTSU and club MT316 for hosting us on campus and helping us serve not only their students but the Murfreesboro community as well,” said Scott Lucas, director of operations for OneGenAway.

To learn more about OneGenAway and its food assistance programs, visit www.OneGenAway.com.