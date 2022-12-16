Weekend Weather 12-16-18,2022 The Sun Will Shine

Enjoy the weekend doing that last-minute shopping, or watching football. Just a tease for next week, but an artic blast could make for interesting travel mid-week. Watch Monday for the look ahead to your Christmas travel week. But, the “s” word is starting to appear in long term forecasts.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.