Coming to Disney Plus in January 2023

Michael Carpenter
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in January 2023. Entertainment news here!

January 4

  • The Boonies (S1)
  • Locked Up Abroad (S12)
  • Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)
  • Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (S2)
  • Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)
  • Underworld, Inc. (S1, S2)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere – Episode 201 “Spoils of War” and Episode 202 “Ruins of War”
  • National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 5 “Bad Romance”
  • Willow – Episode 7

January 6

  • Strangest Bird Alive

January 11

  • Airport Security (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)
  • Best in Bridal (S1)
  • Bride & Prejudice (S1)
  • Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5, S6)
  • Evil Genius (S1)
  • My Ghost Story (S1)
  • SuperKitties (S1, 11 episodes)
  • Chasing Waves – All Episodes Streaming
  • Gina Yei – All Episodes Streaming
  • National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 6 “Frenemies”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 203 “The Solitary Clone”
  • Willow – Episode 8

January 18

  • Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)
  • Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)
  • Night Stalkers (S1)
  • Secret Life of Predators (S1)
  • King Shakir Recycle – Premiere
  • National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 7 “Point of No Return”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 204 “Faster”

January 20

  • Ocean’s Breath
  • Sharkatraz

January 25

  • Bloody Tales of Europe (S1)
  • Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)
  • Hacking the System (S1)
  • Riding Britain’s Railways (S1)
  • Mila in the Multiverse – Premiere
  • National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 8 “Family Tree”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 205 “Entombed”

January 27

  • American Blackout
  • Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
  • T. Rex Autopsy

