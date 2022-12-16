Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in January 2023. Entertainment news here!
January 4
- The Boonies (S1)
- Locked Up Abroad (S12)
- Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (S2)
- Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)
- Underworld, Inc. (S1, S2)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere – Episode 201 “Spoils of War” and Episode 202 “Ruins of War”
- National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 5 “Bad Romance”
- Willow – Episode 7
January 6
- Strangest Bird Alive
January 11
- Airport Security (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)
- Best in Bridal (S1)
- Bride & Prejudice (S1)
- Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5, S6)
- Evil Genius (S1)
- My Ghost Story (S1)
- SuperKitties (S1, 11 episodes)
- Chasing Waves – All Episodes Streaming
- Gina Yei – All Episodes Streaming
- National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 6 “Frenemies”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 203 “The Solitary Clone”
- Willow – Episode 8
January 18
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)
- Night Stalkers (S1)
- Secret Life of Predators (S1)
- King Shakir Recycle – Premiere
- National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 7 “Point of No Return”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 204 “Faster”
January 20
- Ocean’s Breath
- Sharkatraz
January 25
- Bloody Tales of Europe (S1)
- Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)
- Hacking the System (S1)
- Riding Britain’s Railways (S1)
- Mila in the Multiverse – Premiere
- National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 8 “Family Tree”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 205 “Entombed”
January 27
- American Blackout
- Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
- T. Rex Autopsy