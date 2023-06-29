WEATHER ALERT Heat Advisory 6-29-2023

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 29 2023 TNZ007>009-026>029-059>062-075-095-292100- /O.CON.KOHX.EH.W.0001.230630T1600Z-230701T0100Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0002.230629T1600Z-230630T1600Z/ Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale- Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Giles- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, and Pulaski 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 29 2023 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM CDT FRIDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT... For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to 11 AM CDT Friday. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Air Quality Alert

TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-292200- Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale- Smith-Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury 451 PM CDT Wed Jun 28 2023 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT... The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area.. from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Thursday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for ozone has been issued. Ground level ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.