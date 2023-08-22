WEATHER ALERT 8-22-25-2023 Air Quality Alert Heat Advisory

The NWS has thrown in the towel and finally agreed it is going to be hot and miserable this week. We may finally see some relief on Sunday.

060-062-063-230515-
Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-
Smith-Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon-
Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin,
Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs,
Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage,
South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood,
Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 22 2023

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued
a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area.. until
midnight CDT tonight.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground
level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed
unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be
affected. Active children and adults, and people with a respiratory
disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For
additional information...visit the Tennessee Department of
Environment and Conservation site at
http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.

$$

 

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
310 AM CDT Tue Aug 22 2023

TNZ005>009-023>030-056>062-075-093>095-230815-
/O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0008.230822T1700Z-230826T0100Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys-
Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman-
Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence-
Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin,
Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson,
Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet,
Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden,
Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood,
Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
310 AM CDT Tue Aug 22 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerous heat index values peaking around 107 each
  afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

