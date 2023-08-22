Tennessee Titans Agree to Terms with DL Trevon Coley

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with of veteran defensive lineman Trevon Coley.

It will be Coley’s second stint with the Titans – he joined the team in June of 2021, but was placed on Injured Reserve a few months later.

Coley (6-1, 310) has appeared in 44 games, including 31 starts, in four seasons with the Browns (2016-18), Colts (2019) and Cardinals (2020). He also spent time with the Bears in August of last season.

In his career, Coley has recorded 100 tackles and 3.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries. Coley initially signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2016, and he’s also spent time with the Washington Football Team and the New York Jets.

The Titans return to the practice field on Tuesday to continue preparations for Friday’s preseason game at Nissan Stadium against the New England Patriots.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

