Vols 2023 Football Game Designations Announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics has announced its 2023 home football game designations in Neyland Stadium as the 10th-ranked Volunteers kick off the third season of the Josh Heupel era this fall.

In July, UT unveiled plans for its second annual Champions Weekend in conjunction with the Sept. 30 game against South Carolina. That weekend, teams and individuals who won SEC and/or NCAA championships during specific years are invited back to Rocky Top to celebrate their achievements.

Tennessee will honor two-time unanimous first-team All-American Eric Berry with his National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute when the Vols host Texas A&M on Oct. 14. Berry and the 2023 class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.

Berry earned unanimous first team All-America honors in 2008, and he repeated the accolade in 2009. He is the only player in school history to achieve that feat twice. In 2009, he became the first player in school history to claim the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.

Homecoming is set for Nov. 4 when Tennessee hosts UConn. The two teams are meeting for the first time on the gridiron.

The annual Salute to Service game, which honors our nation’s service members, veterans and their families, is slated for Nov. 25 when Vanderbilt visits Neyland Stadium. The home finale against the Commodores will also serve as Senior Day.

Tennessee home games vs. UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Georgia are sold out. Limited tickets remain for the Vols’ contests vs. Austin Peay, UConn and Vanderbilt in Neyland Stadium. Single-game tickets for those contests are on sale now at AllVols.com.

Source: UT Sports

