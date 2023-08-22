Vanderbilt Football to Host Annual Black Pioneers Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt football program will host its annual Black Pioneers Weekend Sept. 1-2 as the Commodores host Alabama A&M on the gridiron.

The program and athletics director Candice Storey Lee will host Vanderbilt black football players from the 1960’s and 1970’s for a weekend including a banquet, panel discussion, campus and athletics tour.

Reunion attendees will also be recognized during Vanderbilt’s game against Alabama A&M on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.

Click here to register or for more information.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

MORE SPORTS NEWS