WEATHER ALERT 4-5-2023 Flooding, Severe Watches, Warnings Issued

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 158 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 TNZ007>010-024>033-056>064-075-093>095-060500- /O.NEW.KOHX.FA.A.0002.230406T0400Z-230406T1800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford-Wayne- Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Nashville, Gallatin, La Vergne, McEwen, Lafayette, Brentwood, Lawrenceburg, Lebanon, Celina, Carthage, Gainesboro, Centerville, Hendersonville, Shelbyville, Gordonsville, Murfreesboro, Linden, Smithville, Livingston, Hohenwald, Franklin, Waynesboro, South Carthage, Dickson, Smyrna, Columbia, Cookeville, Lobelville, Kingston Springs, Ashland City, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, New Johnsonville, Lewisburg, Springfield, Woodbury, Goodlettsville, Pulaski, Waverly, and Clifton 158 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...From 11 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected across most of the watch area. However, an axis of 4 to 5 inches is possible tonight somewhere within the watch which could cause flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 129 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 140 PM CDT WED APR 5 2023 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-005-015-021-023-027-031-037-039-041-043-055-069-071-077- 081-083-085-087-099-101-103-109-111-117-119-125-127-133-135-137- 141-147-149-159-161-165-169-181-187-189-060200- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0129.230405T1840Z-230406T0200Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CANNON CHEATHAM CHESTER CLAY COFFEE DAVIDSON DECATUR DE KALB DICKSON GILES HARDEMAN HARDIN HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MARSHALL MAURY MCNAIRY MONTGOMERY MOORE OVERTON PERRY PICKETT PUTNAM ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$ ATTN...WFO...HUN...OHX...MEG...LMK...

12:30 p.m.– Not a whole lot has changed. Waiting on the “cape” to lift over Middle Tennessee to allow all this instability to interact ahead of the front. Still expecting some pop-up cells this afternoon and then a solid line around drive-time. Straight-line winds and hail seem to still be of immediate concern. Later flooding and strong, gusty winds will cause havoc through the overnight. Still think we will see a Wind Advisory and based upon the watching this since this morning a Tornado Watch to be issued at some point this afternoon for our area. We will update should that happen

A very slow-moving front will bring a chance of strong to severe weather to Middle Tennessee today.

High winds will come ahead of the front, expect a Wind Advisory to be issued later this morning.

Temperatures will reach the mid-80s and may break records.

With the high temps, expect multiple rounds of strong storms ahead of the main front later this afternoon

Part of our viewing area ( Nashville, Franklin, Columbia and points West) are under a level 3 of 5 for severe weather. Level 2 for those East.

Winds, hail and flooding seem to be the main concern. A tornado or 2 is not out of the question.

Looking to the west this morning pretty much the whole state of Arkansas is under a tornado watch.

TIMING: Here is where it gets a little harder to project. Basically, looking at 4:00 p.m. into mid-evening for the real severe storms, however, this front is a real slow mover, and more storms could pop up in clusters afterward.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY: The gusty winds will stick around and we will become more concerned with heavy rains and flooding possibilities overnight.

This is a forecast that will be tweaked throughout the day and we will post as things change.

This Afternoon A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 9pm and 11pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.