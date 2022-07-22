Friday, July 22, 2022
WEATHER-7/22-23,2022: Sweltering

By Clark Shelton
We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

 

Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 105. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.

