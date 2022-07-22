Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2022

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in August 2022. More entertainment news here!

August 1

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED)

Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED)

Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1 (SUBBED)

21 (2008)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

American Assassin (2017)

Aqui Entre Nos (2012)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Blast From the Past (1999)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Bucky Larson Born to Be a Star (2011)

Bugsy (1991)

Cast Away (2000)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Dan in Real Life (2007)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Detroit (2017)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

In Time (2011)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

Man on Fire (2004)

Men of Honor (2000)

Miles Ahead (2016)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Nurse 3-D (2014)

The Object of My Affection (1998)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shame (2011)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

The Sixth Man (1997)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Source Code (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Swimfan (2002)

Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Tower Heist (2011)

Vantage Point (2008)

Wanderlust (2012)

War Horse (2011)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

August 3

FX’s Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere

August 4

CMA Fest

August 5

Prey (2022) (Hulu Original)

August 10

Password: Series Premiere

August 11

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season Premiere (Hulu Original)

August 12

This Fool: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

August 13

FX’s Children of the Underground: Complete Docuseries

August 15

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The China Hustle (2017)

The Hate U Give (2018)

Journey to the West (2013)

Monsters (2010)

Nymphomaniac Volume I—Extended director’s cut (2013)

Nymphomaniac Volume II—Extended director’s cut (2013)

Red Cliff (2008)

Stage Mother (2020)

What Just Happened (2008)

Whose Streets? (2017)

August 16

Hotties: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)

August 17

On the Count of Three (2022)

August 18

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

International Falls (2020)

August 23

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B

August 24

Blippi: Complete Season 4

Hostile Territory (2022)

August 25

Mike: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Docuseries Premiere

August 26

FX’s Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere

Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is 10! (2022)

August 30

FX’s The Patient: Limited Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

Keep This Between Us: Limited Series Premiere (Freeform)

August 31