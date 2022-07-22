Friday, July 22, 2022
Registration Now Open for Free Teen Driver Safety Class

Registration is now open for the Metropolitan Police Department’s FREE Driver Awareness Class for high school aged teens, scheduled for Saturday, August 13 from 8 a.m.-noon.

This popular course will be held in the community room of the MNPD’s West Precinct, 5500 Charlotte Pike. It is open to all high school aged teens, regardless of county of residence.

The class, taught by Nashville police officers, will not offer behind the wheel training, but rather will focus on impaired driving, distracted driving and overall traffic safety.

Persons interested in signing up for this program may do so on-line at this link:

Sign up for free teen driver awareness class

