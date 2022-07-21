WEATHER- 7-21-22-2022: Baking

See how many synonyms we can come up with for the weather this week. With relatively no relief from the heat in sight for the next week, we will try and at least make it bearable.

Expect these heat advisories to just keep rolling. Rinse. Repeat:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 120 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-220630- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 120 AM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Wayne, Lawrence, and Giles Counties late this morning through the afternoon for heat index values above 105 degrees in many areas. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to range from 100 to over 105 degrees for locations west of Cumberland Plateau Saturday through Monday during the afternoon hours.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 100. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 71. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.