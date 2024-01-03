Vols End Non-Conference Play with 87-50 Win over Norfolk State



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. January 2, 2024 – In its first outing of 2024, the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team logged a dominant 87-50 victory Tuesday night against Norfolk State at Food City Center.

Fifth-ranked Tennessee (10-3) led wire to wire in its non-conference finale and, behind a game-high 17 points from junior guard Zakai Zeigler , claimed its sixth consecutive triumph.

Zeigler, who led the Volunteers in scoring for the second consecutive contest, shot 5-of-10 from 3-point range to set a career best in makes and led all players with a season-high-tying four steals. The Long Island, N.Y., native added four assists and zero turnovers.

Source: UT Sports

