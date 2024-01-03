Ringing in the New Year with The Tennessee Titans Newest Fans

As the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee welcomed its newest residents into the world. Ascension Saint Thomas, in collaboration with The Tennessee Titans, marked the arrival of the first babies of 2024 by gifting each family a custom basket. Filled with essentials like, pacifiers, blankets, and teddy bears, hoping to add an ounce of warmth to the start of these precious lives.

Lincoln was born at 3:16am at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown. Lincoln is 17 inches long and weighs 3 pounds, 14 ounces.

Mariah was born at 9:36am at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. Mariah is 18 3/4 inches long and 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Celebrate the New Year with Ascension Saint Thomas and the Tennessee Titans by extending warm wishes to these precious bundles and their families for a happy and healthy year ahead!