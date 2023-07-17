Victim Identified in Deadly Hit and Run Crash on Murfreesboro Pike

Traffic Unit investigators are working to identify the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Murfreesboro Pike under I-24.

It happened on Saturday, June 15, 2023 on 2:15 a.m.

Paul Kenneth Streeval, 66, of Kingston Springs, was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking on the right side of the exit ramp of I-24 East.

The vehicle involved will be missing the front passenger headlight and most likely has damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information on this fatal crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.